Is 2021 Your Year to Claim Social Security?

3. You have low or no revolving debt

When you're on a fixed budget, your spending needs to be efficient. You just don't have the breathing room to support expenses that don't add value to your life.

Interest charges on credit cards are among the most damaging of these "empty expenses." The interest rate on an average credit card is about 16%, which could be several times more than you're earning in your retirement account. Servicing those debts with low or minimum payments depletes your wealth -- and may also consume a big chunk of your budget in the process.

That's why it's important to pay off those credit card debts before you retire. If you can't bring down your balances with monthly payments, you may have to use your savings. You could then delay retirement and Social Security for a year to top off your savings account.

4. You know how you'll spend your time

A study commissioned by National Citizens Service in the U.K. found that the average retiree fell into boredom just one year into retirement.