Is 2021 Your Year to Claim Social Security?

Year of Birth Full Retirement Age 1943-1954 66 1955 66 and 2 months 1956 66 and 4 months 1957 66 and 6 months 1958 66 and 8 months 1959 66 and 10 months 1960 or later 67

As you can see, if you were born in 1959, your FRA is 66 and 10 months. If you claim your benefits at age 62, you'll reduce them by almost 30% on a lifelong basis. And that's a hit you may not be able to afford.

You may want to file if you were born in 1955

For anyone born in 1955, FRA is age 66 and two months. If you'll be reaching FRA this year, that could be a good time to claim benefits. That said, you don't have to file for Social Security as soon as you reach FRA. You could instead opt to delay your benefits all the way until age 70, and for each year you do, you'll increase them by 8%. That increase will then be yours to enjoy on a permanent basis.