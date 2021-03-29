Is A Fourth Stimulus Check In The Works? Probably Not

The letter encourages an additional relief package that would provide ongoing payments to adults and dependents who need it most—namely, households with lower incomes. It also requests that further direct payments ensure that eligible households receive funds more quickly than in previous rounds of aid, with better outreach to make sure people are aware of their eligibility.

David Cicilline (D-RI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Ro Khanna (D-CA) are among the representatives who have signed on.

Last fall, the IRS announced that an estimated 9 million people who were eligible to get a stimulus payment hadn’t received one. This group included those with incomes so low as to not require filing an annual tax return, along with people experiencing homelessness.