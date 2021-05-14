Is a Growth Stock Crash Imminent?

As of May 11, the Shiller P/E for the benchmark S&P 500 was north of 37, or well over double the 150-year average. What's more concerning is that in the previous four instances where the Shiller P/E ratio has crossed above 30 and sustained that level, the index has subsequently declined by a minimum of 20%. Growth stocks are most definitely responsible for these lofty valuation ratios.

Go shopping, but temper your expectations

To reiterate, history is the friend of the investment community. If your goal is to buy into innovative businesses to hold for a long period of time, a potential crash in growth stocks is nothing to fear. If anything, it could be the perfect opportunity to go shopping. However, with history telling us that value stocks are the long-term outperformer and the clear winner during economic recoveries, it'd be best to temper your return expectations.