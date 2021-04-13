Is a Personal Loan or Home Equity Loan Right for Your Reno?

One major perk of homeownership is the ability to remodel your home. You can gut the kitchen and add an island or turn your backyard into an outdoor oasis.

Deciding how to pay for home renovations is a core part of the process. Some homeowners turn to savings, while others choose to finance the project, often using home equity or a personal loan.

Most financial planners say the best financing option depends on your financial situation, including your income, credit and how much equity you have. Here are some questions to ask to help you choose the best option.

How much can you borrow?

If you’re a new homeowner, you might not yet have enough equity in your home to borrow from, says Ryan Greiser, owner and certified financial planner at Opulus, a financial advisory firm based outside of Philadelphia.

Equity is the amount you owe on your home subtracted from its current value. Building it can take years, depending on how quickly you pay down your mortgage and how much your home value increases.