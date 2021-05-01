Is a Stock Market Crash in the Cards? Here's What History Tells Us

For 13 months, investors have enjoyed an almost uninterrupted rally for the ages. Since the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-reliant Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) hit their bear-market bottoms on March 23, 2020, these widely followed indexes have gained 83%, 87%, and 106%, respectively, through April 26.

In one respect, things couldn't possibly be better for equities. The Federal Reserve has pledged to keep lending rates at or near historic lows for years. Meanwhile, Washington seems to be rolling out one trillion-dollar spending package after another. We could be on the cusp of one of the strongest growth periods for the U.S. economy that we've seen in decades.

On the other hand, the stock market isn't known to go up in a straight line. History tells a far different story of what's to potentially come -- and you may not like it.

History suggests a valuation-induced crash may be on the horizon