Is a Stock Market Crash Likely? These 5 Metrics Say So

3. The S&P 500's price-to-book value spells trouble

A third metric that could cause warning bells to go off is the S&P 500's price-to-book (P/B) ratio. This is a measure of the S&P 500's market capitalization divided by the book value of the equities that make up the index. Like the P/S ratio, a lower value is generally indicative of an equity or index being undervalued.

As of this past week, the price-to-book-value of the S&P 500 topped 4.5. That's closing in on the highest level reached this century, 5.06, set back in March 2000. If March 2000 rings a bell, it's because that's when the dot-com bubble hit its peak. For some context, the average P/B value over the past 21 years is 2.87.

Although the P/B ratio has lost much of its importance as technology and innovation have taken over, it's still concerning that the index subsequently lost about half of its value the last time the ratio was this high.

4. The S&P 500's earnings yield isn't attractive