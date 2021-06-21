Is Bad Debt Management Hurting Your Investment Returns in the Stock Market?

You're unlikely to average over 20% returns each year in your investment account. Every dollar that you're investing rather than using to eliminate debt is actually reducing the amount you'll have available to invest in the future. That's why it's important to focus on this bad debt before investing. Over time, you can purchase stocks with the cash you save on interest. In the long term, your stock portfolio will be higher if you follow this order of operations and invest all your savings from credit card interest payments.

On the other hand, paying down healthy debt too quickly keeps you from maximizing investment gains. Your mortgage likely bears a low interest rate that's not destroying your financial opportunities while you build equity in a home. Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates are around 3% right now. Any payment you make above the minimum generates minimal savings. Assuming long-term S&P 500 index returns of 8%, you're losing 5% on any amount you pre-pay in the long term versus a simple index fund.