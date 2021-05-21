Is Bitcoin Safer for Retirement Than Social Security?

But the one good thing about Social Security is that it's not at risk of disappearing completely. Even if benefits are reduced, that's not the same thing as them going away in full. On the other hand, there's a chance that Bitcoin could be worth next to nothing in 10, 15, or 20 years' time.

Should you buy Bitcoin if you're worried about Social Security?

If you're concerned that Social Security won't pay you a high-enough benefit to stay afloat in retirement, then saving and investing on your own is crucial. But is Bitcoin the right investment to make up for it? Maybe, but not necessarily.

Bitcoin is extremely risky, so if your goal is to set yourself up with an income stream outside of Social Security, it may not be the thing you want to focus on. Rather, a safer bet -- "safer" being a relative term -- may be to load up on stocks in your portfolio and shift toward bonds as retirement nears. Though stocks certainly have the potential to lose value over time, if we look at the market's history, it's clear that generally doesn't happen.