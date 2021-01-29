Is Buying A House Without A Realtor A Good Idea?

5. You’re Buying a New Home

If you are focused only on buying a newly built home, you likely could work out the arrangement directly with the builder. About 6% of buyers worked with a builder or builder’s agent to purchase a home in 2020, according to the NAR survey.

Why—for Most Homebuyers—Buying a Home Without a Realtor Is a Bad Idea

Unless you’re ready to handle the many demands of a real estate buyer’s agent, you might have trouble purchasing a home without one. Here are four reasons to reconsider whether going it alone is worth it.

1. The Homebuying Process Can Be Time-consuming

You might think it is easy enough to find a home online without the help of an agent. But an agent will lead the search, quickly finding available homes that pop up during the day and helping you discern which ones are best to tour.

The search can become all-consuming if you’re in a hot market and need to act within days, if not hours. Add in scheduling all the home visits, conducting price negotiations and navigating all the paperwork, and it could seem like you’re working another full-time job.

2. You’ll Have Limited Access to Listings