Is Crypto Your Portfolio's New Best Friend?

Your new best friend, or a casual acquaintance?

There's lots of money to be made by investing in cryptocurrency, and you may be eager to load up on it in your portfolio. But if you're new to cryptocurrency, you may want to take a more laid-back approach. Rather than make it your portfolio's new best friend, you may want to treat it more like a light acquaintance -- something you introduce slowly and test the waters on before diving in fully.

Adding cryptocurrency to your portfolio is a good way to diversify. If you start by investing a small amount of money in cryptocurrency, you can then add to those positions as you grow increasingly comfortable with the idea, just as you might start out a new friendship with a quick coffee date before moving on to a three-course dinner.

There's lots of money to be made with cryptocurrency, but there are risks that can't be ignored. You'll need to balance both of those factors carefully when making your investment decision.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart