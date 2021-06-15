Is Cryptocurrency Investing or Gambling? 3 Things You Need to Know

While cryptocurrencies may be very different from stocks, you can still research them in much the same way you would other investments. With stocks, it's important to look at a company's underlying fundamentals to determine whether it's likely to grow over time. The same is true for cryptocurrencies.

As you're researching different types of cryptocurrencies, ask yourself a few questions. Does this particular cryptocurrency have any real-world utility right now? If not, how likely is it to become mainstream in the future? Does it have any advantages over its competitors? If new cryptocurrencies come along, how likely is it that this one will retain its advantages?

If you're choosing cryptocurrencies based on how trendy they are or how much their price has increased, that's more similar to gambling. But if you do your research and are buying the cryptocurrency you believe is the strongest, then it's more of an investment.

Should you invest in cryptocurrency?