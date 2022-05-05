Is cryptocurrency right for your 401(k)? | PennyWise podcast

A legacy investing brand just announced it will offer access to cryptocurrency as a choice for your 401(k) retirement account. It's exciting news for some, but what could it mean for you?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Alana Benson, investing Writer for NerdWallet, to get a better understanding about this possible choice, when it could happen, and what you may want to consider before you decide to add Crypto to your retirement investment account.