Is cryptocurrency right for your 401-k?

A legacy investing brand just announced it will offer access to Cryptocurrency as a choice for your 401-K retirement account. It's exciting news for some, but what could it mean for you?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Alana Benson, investing Writer for NerdWallet, to get a better understanding about this possible choice, when it could happen, and what you may want to consider before you decide to add Crypto to your retirement investment account.