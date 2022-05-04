 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Is cryptocurrency right for your 401-k?

  • Updated
  • 0
Is cryptocurrency right for your 401-k?
Lee Enterprises

A legacy investing brand just announced it will offer access to Cryptocurrency as a choice for your 401-K retirement account. It's exciting news for some, but what could it mean for you?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Alana Benson, investing Writer for NerdWallet, to get a better understanding about this possible choice, when it could happen, and what you may want to consider before you decide to add Crypto to your retirement investment account.

Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Alana:

More from Alana at NerdWallet:

People are also reading…

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

To tame inflation, Fed raises key interest rate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News