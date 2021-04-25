Is Early Retirement the Solution if You've Lost Your Job?

And when you finally run out of money? Then you have to depend on family members and friends to get you by. That can make it more difficult for them to care for their families and save for their own retirement, setting up a vicious cycle.

That's not to say early retirement is always doomed to fail. If you have enough money to cover your bills for the extra years, you may not have any problems. But if you're worried about running out of money prematurely, you should explore some of the options below before you decide to retire early.

Alternatives to early retirement

Ideally, you'd be able to find another full-time job where you made as much or more than you used to, so you could continue to save and retire on your original timeline. But that's not possible for a lot of people right now. So you have to do the next-best thing. Look for work and try to find any job that will provide you a steady source of income for now until you can either afford your retirement or find something better.