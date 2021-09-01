Is Investing in the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

A quick note to point out here that different funds calculate compounding at different rates. For the purposes of these examples, the compounding has been calculated on an annual basis. If it were done on a daily basis, the total at age 65 would be closer to $1.4 million. So, clearly, how the compounding occurs can make a big difference over time.

In a second hypothetical example, Kelly didn't get started with a professional career as soon as Ted did, choosing to earn a postgraduate degree. But it was worth the wait for her. At the age of 30, she's now earning $50,000 per year. Like Ted, she's willing and able to put 10% of her annual income to work in the market, or $5,000 per year. Using the same conservative estimate of an average return of only 9% per year, an index-based investment will get Kelly to the $1 million in savings mark at the age of 65 as well.