Is It OK for 1 Spouse to Do All the Retirement Saving?

Over a quarter of U.S. households containing two or more people survive on a single income, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Apart from increasing the financial pressures on the worker, having a sole breadwinner also leads to some unique retirement planning concerns for married couples, including where they're going to keep their nest egg.

There's nothing technically wrong with having the household's breadwinner keep all the couple's savings in their retirement account. But whether it's wise depends on the couple's marriage and finances more than anything.

What happens if only one person saves for retirement?

In a perfect world, the worker would save more than enough to cover both their and their non-working spouse's expenses. The couple would live happily ever after and draw upon that money as they needed it in retirement. If the worker died first, their spouse, as the beneficiary of their retirement account, would inherit the remaining funds and use them to cover their expenses.