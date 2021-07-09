Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now or Stay Invested?

The stock market is known for its volatility, and that can be intimidating -- especially if you have your life savings tied up in your investments. While the S&P 500 has experienced a phenomenal year since the market bottomed out last spring, stock market crashes are inevitable. This upward trajectory can't last forever, and some experts believe another crash is right around the corner.

If a market downturn is looming, what should you do with your investments? Is it better to pull your money out of the market right now? Here's what you need to know.

Timing the market is tough

On the surface, the best way to handle a market crash is to pull your money out of the market just before prices plummet, then reinvest when prices are at their lowest. This is called timing the market, and while it may seem like a smart strategy, it's harder than it looks.