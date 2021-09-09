Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

The good news is that regardless of how severe those crashes were, the S&P 500 has recovered from every single one of them so far. If the market does experience another dip, there's a very good chance it will recover once again.

Would pulling your money out keep it safer?

Although market downturns are relatively common, it still may seem like a smart idea to pull your money out before prices fall. While that strategy makes sense, it's much tougher to pull off than it may seem.

It's easy to look back in hindsight and wish you'd pulled your money out of the market right before it crashed. But in the moment, it's nearly impossible to know when, exactly, prices will drop. Market crashes can be unpredictable and unexpected, and even the experts don't always know when they'll happen.