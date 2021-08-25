Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Right Now?

If you plan to simply hold cash and wait for market valuations to decline, you may be holding for a while. The market could continue to climb higher, defying expectations, and you'd miss out on the potential gains. And even if the market goes down, you need to be confident you'll know when to move your cash back into stocks.

Timing the market by moving between stocks and cash is impractical and often leads to missing out on investment returns. What's more, there are transaction costs to consider, including capital gains taxes.

Think about rebalancing

Instead of pulling money out of the stock market into cash, a better strategy is to rebalance your asset allocation. If your portfolio only holds stocks and you're feeling nervous about prices, it's potentially a sign that you should have more bonds and other less volatile assets.