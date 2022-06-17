 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Is It Smart To Invest More During a Downturn?

  • Updated
  • 0

In this clip from "The Future of Fintech" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on June 9, Fool.com contributor Danny Vena offers a tip to investors when the market is in a slump, especially if it's a protracted one.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

People are also reading…

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Danny Vena: As far as what's an investor to do, I know not every investor is in the same situation. But if you have the ability to continue to add to your highest conviction companies through the downturn I would highly encourage doing that. My wife and I were talking just this morning about reallocating some money that we have in different buckets so that we have more money to invest now because five years from now to Jason's point earlier, that's going to seem like a brilliant move, even if it seems really stupid over the next six months or a year and a half if the downturn continues.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Need extra cash this summer? Try these proven yard sale tips for 2022!

Need extra cash this summer? Try these proven yard sale tips for 2022!

Are high prices and inflation taking a big bite out of your budget? Why not make some extra cash (or go hunt for bargains) at a summer yard sale! Host Teri Barr is talking with Certified Financial Planner Liz Weston from NerdWallet to learn why it can be worth your time to hold a yard sale. She also shares how these types of sales have changed, along with the three biggest tips to be sure your sale will be a success. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Liz: How to Prioritize Your Debt Payments... Now! More from Liz at NerdWallet: How to Make More Green at Your Next Yard Sale How to Understand and Reduce Taxes When Selling Your Home Dealing With Death? There’s an App for That You Can Tweak Your Tech Settings to Protect Your Privacy Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News