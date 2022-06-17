Is It Smart To Invest More During a Downturn?

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Danny Vena: As far as what's an investor to do, I know not every investor is in the same situation. But if you have the ability to continue to add to your highest conviction companies through the downturn I would highly encourage doing that. My wife and I were talking just this morning about reallocating some money that we have in different buckets so that we have more money to invest now because five years from now to Jason's point earlier, that's going to seem like a brilliant move, even if it seems really stupid over the next six months or a year and a half if the downturn continues.