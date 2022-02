Remember the Home Equity Line of Credit? HELOC use fell following the housing bust in 2008. So why could it make a comeback this year?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Holden Lewis, a Mortgage and Real Estate Expert with Nerd Wallet, to learn what may be pulling home owners towards a HELOC.

Holden also shares some great advice to consider before you take out your own HELOC.

You can read more at Nerd Wallet here: Is It Time for a HELOC Comeback?

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0