Is It Time to Buy 5 of the Nasdaq's Worst-Performing July Stocks?

It's the sort of uncertainty that makes it impossible to meaningfully handicap a stock's true risk-adjusted potential.

Until further notice

This hasn't prevented at least some investors from taking a shot on these up-ended tickers, of course.

Numbers revealed in a recent CNBC interview with Emerging Portfolio Fund Research's director of research Cameron Brandt indicate $3.6 billion was invested back into China-focused funds last week, with $300 million of that specifically invested in Chinese technology stock funds. Other analysts are quick to point out that even with its woes, the long-term China growth story remains a compelling one.

This is a situation, however, where investors would be wise to hold their finger in the air and take the market's proverbial temperature. That is to say, smart investors are trying to figure out if Chinese regulators are ready to back off, or if they've still got a point to make.

To this end, China's government just made this task a much easier one to complete.