Is It Time to Buy 5 of the Nasdaq's Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

The dynamic has been particularly painful for shareholders of AbCellera Biologics, which just went public in December, seemingly to capitalize on the vaccine mania that had already peaked. Its shares are now below their IPO price of $17, and well below the stock's December peak near $72.

Recent FTC stance on pharmaceutical mergers: That's not the only thing working against the industry, however, and smaller biotech names in particular. Much of the entire sector's recent weakness also coincides with the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) creation of a global task force assembled in March to "build a new approach to pharmaceutical mergers."

It's not clear how much authority this working group will wield. But, in that the announcement made a point of mentioning "skyrocketing drug prices and ongoing concerns about anticompetitive conduct in the industry," it is clear there's a brewing risk to the entire business of drug development.

It's also worth mentioning that more than a few biotech start-ups are tacitly hoping to get bought out at their inception, with investors quietly hoping for the same. This is going to be a more difficult, less rewarding prospect if the FTC-led efforts are effective.