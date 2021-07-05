Is It Time to Buy 5 of the S&P 500's Worst-Performing June Stocks?

Meanwhile, mineral mining stocks tumbled 10% last month, mostly in response to China's new efforts to cool overheating metals prices. It appears to have worked. Gold prices suffered the biggest daily loss in months back on June 17 with selling boosted by comments from the Federal Reserve suggesting it's finally looking to curb inflation with higher interest rates. UBS downgraded Rio Tinto later in the month on concerns that iron ore prices would remain suppressed for the foreseeable future.

Although it's not always the case, in this instance, investors are taking all of these red flags to heart in a big way. That's telling in and of itself.

Take the hint

Just because whole peer groups are falling, that doesn't inherently mean these pullbacks can't suddenly reverse course -- anything's possible. This sweeping, industrywide weakness suggests, however, that investors are seeing bigger and more structural problems for the mining and airline industries. Such assessments don't materialize from nothing, and these companies seem to be facing headwinds that are not the sort that can be quickly overcome.

Even if the sell-offs from airline and mining stocks cool off from here, there's still too much uncertainty to deem them buys.