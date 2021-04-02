Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 2 Worst-Performing Stocks in March?

The good news is, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up logging a solid 6.6% gain in March, despite the wobbly start to the month. It even hit a record high just a few days ago. The bad news is, not every Dow component did as well as the index itself. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Nike (NYSE: NKE) held the Dow Jones Average back in March, with losses of 2.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

There are, of course, two schools of thought about the performance disparity. On the one hand, some investors now see Nike and Disney as relative bargains. On the other hand, this weakness may be a red flag of sorts, suggesting neither name has much upside left to give right now.

If you find yourself split between these two points of view, this will make it easier for you: Neither name is a buy at the moment.

Both stocks are expensive regardless

Don't misread the message. Both companies are fine. Nike remains the leading brand of the athletic apparel arena, and Disney is still the king of premium entertainment. Each is going to be around for a long, long time.