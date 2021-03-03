Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

And Apple? It remains the biggest, most profitable, most recognized corporation in the world for a reason. It'll be fine. As fellow Fool Trevor Jennewine suggests, Apple enjoys an uncanny ability to address any new market opportunity it wants.

So, yes, in all three cases, this makes their stocks' recent pullbacks an opportunity to step into a company worth owning.

Exceptions to the norm

Given these big swings -- oversized gains followed by last month's sizable setbacks -- it would be easy to conclude COVID-19 is still a huge factor for investors making buy and sell decisions. The difference is that a year ago investors were scrambling to find companies capable of coping with the coronavirus. Now, traders are seemingly clamoring for companies best-positioned to capitalize on the economic recovery.