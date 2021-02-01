Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing January Stocks?

And Boeing? The weakness here is nothing new. Its troubled 737 MAX jet has been a drag on the stock's value since 2019. COVID-19 lockdowns merely exacerbated its problems in the meantime; airlines are postponing the purchase of new jets until it's clear those expenditures are merited. The stock perked up in November, but it lost altitude beginning in December. Shares are now trading 20% below their early December high.

Perhaps the market knew something. Boeing reported a full-year loss of $12 billion last week. Granted, Boeing sales only fell 24% year over year in 2020 in an unprecedented environment. There's also evidence the company is headed for sunnier, less turbulent skies. The 737 MAX, for instance, has been cleared to fly in Europe. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag even called it a "COVID-19 recovery play," noting 5,400 of the airline industry's jets are now more than 15 years old. Investors aren't yet boarding.

To buy, or not to buy?

Not every dip is necessarily a buying opportunity.