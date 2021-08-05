Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

It's also worth mentioning that shares of Walgreens, Intel, and Caterpillar were among the Dow's biggest losers in June as well, suggesting the market innately knew the bullish arguments for these outfits was already weakening.

Do note that Dow component Boeing (NYSE: BA) tumbled 5.4% last month, but that's hardly news or noteworthy. Yet another technical concern with the 737 MAX as well as the spread of the new delta variant of COVID-19 are the key culprits of the setback. The aircraft maker's woes are real, but not surprising.

Read between the lines

Investors should take the collective warnings from these (and other) blue chip names seriously, as well as June's downtrends leading into these warnings.

Were it just one company saying the foreseeable future isn't quite so bright, it could be chalked up to sandbagging. When a bunch of blue chip companies are all pointing to similar fundamental and economic problems, though, it's a clue that something bigger is happening.