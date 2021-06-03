Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst Performing May Stocks?

Sure, you could argue that Disney's disappointing subscriber growth for its Disney+ streaming service is the culprit for its weakness. The thing is, Disney shares were already peeling back from their March peak when that news hit last month. Visa's rally lasted all the way through its late-April peak at a record high of $237.50 before it began to weaken, largely in response to last quarter's results. While hardly horrifying, the 2% slide of its top and bottom lines loosely suggests whatever reopening benefit the payment company is going to reap has already been mostly reaped. And as for Apple, its all-time peak came all the way back in January. While its fiscal second-quarter numbers posted at the end of April were nothing less than stellar (sales were up 54% year over year to reach a new Q2 record), the market chose to see the proverbial glass as half empty rather than half full. The company also says it's feeling the impact of the chip shortage.