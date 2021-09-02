Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

Visa's in a similar (although not identical) boat, subject to perceptions as much as to its fiscal reality. Despite last month's pullback, the stock remains overbought, tempting more shareholders to lock in gains while its price remains firm.

The only name among the three that's a truly compelling buy here and now is Amgen.

Yes, the pandemic remains a stumbling block, but last month's selling has pulled the stock back to its late-2019 prices; the market is pricing in bigger problems than it actually has. This is the same company behind blockbuster drugs like Otezla, Enbrel, and cholesterol-fighting Repatha, just to name a few. It then has about 17 other drugs in its portfolio to round its list of revenue creators and dozens more in its pipeline.

There's certainly no lack of opportunity here, and newcomers will be stepping into Amgen's deep R&D bench while its dividend yield (based on a payout that isn't exactly threatened at this time) is a healthy 3.2%.

