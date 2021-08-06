Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

Then there's Merck. Sure, it missed out on the initial tidal wave of demand for a coronavirus vaccine, and it isn't exactly positioning itself to be a later-stage vaccine powerhouse with a more effective inoculation. However, it is the company behind cancer-fighting blockbuster Keytruda and the diabetes treatments Januvia and Janumet -- just a few of the names in its large portfolio. Last year's top line improved 4% after factoring out the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, despite the logistical challenges created by the pandemic. Merck's blue-chip status is well-earned.

To be fair, there's no value-based argument to be made for buying the stock now, priced as it is at more than 34 times next fiscal year's projected earnings. What Disney stock lacks in value, however, it makes up for in growth potential. The company is essentially having its way with both cable companies and movie theaters owners, and it is still able to leverage the distribution of its TV content while also debuting new feature films in theaters as well as via Disney+. It's a testament to the power of the brand. Never even mind the fact that its theme parks are finally, fully reopening.