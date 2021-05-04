Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones Industrials Average's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of April?

That trio is a curious mix. Usually, there's at least a semi-clear common thread among the big names logging the worst losses. But, there aren't many similarities between a chipmaker, an aircraft manufacturer, and a pharmaceutical outfit.

There is one common element among these Dow laggards, however: Their recent share price weakness is attributable to disappointing quarterly reports that portend trouble ahead.

Intel's first-quarter numbers weren't terrible. Revenue fell 1% year over year, and operating profits slumped by 6%. Given the challenging, turbulent environment created by the pandemic, however -- and the fact that earnings of $1.39 per share soundly trounced estimates of $1.15 -- those results could be considered a victory.

The small setback was only a taste of the weakness that appears to be on the horizon. Intel is struggling with the same chip shortage most other technology companies are contending with, and is guiding for Q2 revenue of $17.8 billion and per-share profits of $1.05. While that sales outlook is better than analysts' estimates, the bottom-line projection is worse, which indicates its production expenses are rising. The company's full-year guidance suggests its problems will persist for a while.