Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's Biggest Dippers?

3. Baidu

For whatever strengths and growth opportunities Baidu might have, investors first have to consider how they feel about investing in Chinese tech stocks right now. It's a fraught proposition in some respects.

Like several other Chinese tech giants that are listed on U.S. stock exchanges, Baidu does not adhere to the Securities and Exchange Commission's accounting and reporting standards. A tense political backdrop between the U.S. and China is creating added risk factors for Chinese stocks, and regulatory bodies and legislators have already moved to delist some China-based tech stocks from major U.S. exchanges.

If significant exposure to risk from geopolitical issues isn't something you're open to, Baidu stock has the makings of a clear no-go. On the other hand, there's actually quite a bit to like about the company's outlook if you're willing to weather some uncertainty.

Baidu is a leader in China's search and digital advertising markets, and it looks like the segment could be poised for strong performance thanks to macroeconomic tailwinds and signs that some challenges hindering its ad business are easing. The Chinese tech giant is also an early mover in artificial intelligence and self-driving vehicle software, and it's said to be readying a big push in the electric vehicle space.