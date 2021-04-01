Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 2 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

Now shares are up 32% from that low, hitting new 52-week highs on Monday.

Intel tumbled 18% in just one day last year, and suffered three other separate but similar setbacks in 2020, mostly in response to ongoing foundry challenges and threatened market share. Now the stock's within sight of a two-decade high reached last month.

Then there's Boeing.

Already beleaguered by design problems with the 737 MAX, shares of the aircraft maker were crushed in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started shutting down air travel indefinitely. Between February 2020's high and March 2020's low, Boeing shares lost 74% of their value. Now they're up 175% from the March 2020 bottom.

Point being, investors will often sell based on fear, and then correct their mistakes once they've had time to collect their thoughts and gather more information. The selling pressure that took ViacomCBS and Discovery shares lower last month looks long on fear, and short on sound thinking.

Why a rebound could be in the cards