Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing August Stocks?

Like bargains? Sure, we all do, especially when those bargains come in the form of stocks that have gone "on sale" as a result of a sell-off. Not every name that takes a dip, however, is necessarily a bargain worth buying into. Sometimes these stocks have sold off for good reason.

With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of last month's biggest losers among the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) constituent companies. These three names are all cheaper now than they were as of July, but are they actually worth stepping into at these lowered prices?

The S&P 500's weakest links

In most months the market's biggest losers tend to illustrate a broader theme. August, however, was an exception to this norm. The S&P 500's big laggards from last month are industrial technology outfit IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP), pharmaceutical company Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO), and carmaker General Motors (NYSE: GM), down (respectively) 22%, 15%, and 14% versus the S&P 500's August gain of nearly 3%. All tumbled for relatively unique reasons that have to be examined on a case-by-case basis.