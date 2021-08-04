Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

However, one should avoid assuming the U.S. response will match the worldwide reality. Within the past month, lockdowns have been mandated in Australia, China, Mexico, and Canada, while France and other European countries are raising the bar on who is allowed to travel to, from, and within the country.

And that's just a small sampling. A wide swath of the world is establishing or reinstating measures meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the global number of reported COVID-19 cases appears to be climbing back toward highs seen earlier this year.

Considering authorities must now deal with a highly contagious delta variant of the disease, lockdowns and other travel restrictions are a strong possibility in the remainder of 2021, and that is especially problematic for casino operators like Las Vegas Sands and Wynn and cruise lines like Carnival and Norwegian. Even a rapid, effective response in the U.S. could still leave these companies exposed to challenges in other regions of the world where they operate.

Not permanent but no flash in the pan either