Is It Too Late to Get in on This Millionaire-Maker Stock?

E-commerce has been a growing force in the retail landscape for more than a decade, and the impacts of the 2020 global pandemic accelerated that trend. Online sales jumped to more than 21% of total U.S. retail sales in 2020, up from 15.8% in 2019. As the fourth-most visited e-commerce site in the U.S., Etsy is in an excellent position to capitalize on this growth. Unlike competitors Amazon, eBay, and Walmart, Etsy has a more niche reputation as a destination for handcrafted and custom goods made by individuals. There are other product categories on the site, but Etsy still has a unique spot among the major e-commerce platforms. The company added 1.6 million active sellers last year, and its stellar performance with products such as face masks demonstrates the adaptability of both buyers and sellers on the site.