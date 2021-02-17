Is Life Insurance Taxable?

If your life insurance policy is a “modified endowment contract,” or MEC, different tax rules apply and it’s best to consult a financial professional to understand tax implications.

You Surrender the Policy

There can be times when a policy owner no longer wants or needs the life insurance policy. You can take the surrender value of the policy, and the insurer will terminate the coverage. The amount you receive is your cash value minus any surrender charge. You can generally expect to get a surrender charge within the first 10 or 20 years of owning the policy, and over the course of time the surrender charge phases out.

You won’t be taxed on the entire surrender value, though. You’ll be taxed on the amount you received minus the policy basis. This taxable amount reflects the investment gains that you took out.

You Took Out a Policy Loan and the Life Insurance Ends