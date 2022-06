If you are still in the market to buy a house, you probably know interest rates are increasing sharply.

Host Teri Barr is talking with Kate Wood, a mortgage expert with NerdWallet, to learn how we got here and why it's important.

Wood also discusses what could happen next and has a few ideas to consider before you lock in your rate if you still want to buy a home.

