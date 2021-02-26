Is Now the Time to Add Tesla to Your Portfolio?

From the company's point of view, the future is definitely bright. Management thinks it can increase deliveries year over year at a rate of 50% and can see 50% annual growth for many years to come, as profitability will continue to improve.

Tesla fell just short of delivering the 500 vehicles it promised in 2020, but that still was very impressive considering the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it's riding the high of having five consecutive profitable quarters in a row.

There are so many reasons to believe in Tesla. It's the first mover in the global electric vehicle (EV) market (where all leading car manufacturers are currently playing catch-up) and a significant player in the autonomous ride-sharing market. It's even taken a position in the cryptocurrency market by investing $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

And of course, six months ago, Tesla did a 5-for-1 stock split, which made it more affordable for everyday investors to purchase shares. If you're interested in picking some up, it's not hard to see why.

Safe ways to invest in Tesla now