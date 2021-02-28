Is Now the Time to Invest in the Dow Jones?

That's not to say the DJIA doesn't show volatility. In the coronavirus-induced crash of 2020, the index fell more than 30% from its pre-crisis high and didn't fully recover until November. A longer-term view, however, shows that the blue-chip index can be more resilient than the S&P 500 in down markets.

That's one reason why DJIA stocks are usually more popular at the beginning of an economic crisis versus the end. But even so, you can feel comfortable that the DJIA will continue to rise over the long term. These are high-quality, economically relevant stocks. If they falter, either in performance or relevance, they are cut from the index. As an example, the DJIA dropped Woolworth's in the late 1990s and added Walmart. More recently, the index removed ExxonMobil, Pfizer, and Raytheon in favor of Salesforce, Amgen, and Honeywell.

The slow and steady nature of these blue-chips is appealing when your investment goals involve culling risk from your equity holdings or protecting your capital. It's not appealing if your goals include quick wealth or market-beating returns.

Two ways to invest in the DJIA