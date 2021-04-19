Is Paid Parental Leave Finally Coming To The U.S.?

The landmark legislation drastically changed the rights of workers; prior to it becoming law, there was no legal requirement for employers to provide protected leave to employees—they could be fired for taking time off for childbirth or other family medical issues. In 2020, only 20% of private sector workers had access to paid family leave to care for a new child or a family member.

To make things even more challenging, the FMLA excludes many Americans.The law only applies to private companies with at least 50 employees, as well as government agencies and elementary and secondary schools regardless of size. Eligible employees must have worked for the employer for at least 12 months in a row, for at least 1,250 hours in those 12 months.