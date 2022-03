If you haven't traveled and stayed at a hotel in awhile, many things are changing these days.

Host Teri Barr is talking with Sally French, Travel Expert with NerdWallet, to learn why the long-time option of ordering room service, may no longer be available at many hotels.

Sally also talks about the cost, and how cheaper alternatives are picking up steam to help save you money during your next stay.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0