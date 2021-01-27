Is Saving 10% of Your Salary Enough for Retirement?

Saving for retirement would be a lot less complicated if we could rely on a standard rule, like saving 10% of our annual income, but unfortunately, it's not that simple. There are several factors that determine how much you must save annually for retirement, and while 10% may be enough for some people, it won't be for others. Here's a closer look at why you shouldn't rely on this cookie-cutter rule and what to do instead.

Why saving 10% of your income may not be enough for retirement

Everyone's retirement will be different, so how much you must save is unique as well. Some people may plan for a quiet retirement at home while others will want to travel frequently. Some may spend only a decade in retirement while others could be retired for 30 years or more. These differences have a major effect on the cost of retirement and therefore on how much you have to save each year.

Then there's the fact that 10% of annual income looks different to everyone. If you're making $200,000 per year and saving 10%, or $20,000, you might have no problem retiring on your nest egg. But if you're earning only $30,000 per year and are saving just $3,000 of that for retirement, you're more likely to come up short.