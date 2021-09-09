Is Social Security Going Bankrupt? 3 Reasons Not to Worry

Of course, nobody wants their benefits cut at all. But as long as workers continue paying payroll taxes, Social Security will not go away entirely. You may not be able to rely on your benefits as much as you thought, but you'll still receive monthly checks.

3. You can increase your benefit amount

If benefits are cut in the future, there are steps you can take now to better prepare. By finding ways to increase your benefits, you'll be able to reduce the effect that potential cuts may have on your future checks.

One way to increase your benefits is to delay claiming benefits. The earliest you can file for benefits is age 62, but by waiting until after that age to claim (up until age 70), you'll receive more money each month. You could collect up to 32% extra on top of your full benefit amount by waiting until age 70 to file, which can help offset any potential cuts.