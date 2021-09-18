Is Social Security Really Going Broke?

Additionally, you may not be able to live on just 40% (or less, when we account for benefit cuts) of the income you're used to. So it pays to save on your own for retirement so you're able to supplement your Social Security benefits, no matter what they amount to.

If your employer offers a 401(k) plan, sign up and start having contributions deducted from your earnings. You can contribute up to $19,500 this year if you're under 50, or up to $26,000 if you're 50 or older.

Otherwise, open an IRA and put money into it regularly. This year's contribution limits stand at $6,000 for workers under 50 and $7,000 for those 50 and older.

It's good to have the scoop on Social Security. But don't let the fact that it isn't going broke stop you from taking savings matters into your own hands.

