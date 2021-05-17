Is The Market Crashing, or Is It Just My Portfolio? 3 Things to Know

You can also gain some insight into how certain areas of the market are performing based on these indexes. The Nasdaq contains mostly tech stocks, the Dow includes only 30 large companies, and the S&P 500 includes 500 companies across a variety of industries.

So, for example, if the Nasdaq falls but the other two indexes aren't as affected, then you'll know it's the tech industry that's experiencing a downturn. On the other hand, if the S&P 500 plummets, then the crash is more widespread and affects a lot of stocks in many different industries.

2. Look for industry news

If you notice particular stocks in your portfolio aren't performing well, do some research to see if you can find out why. Is there any bad publicity surrounding those companies? Did the companies' earnings fall short of what they had anticipated? Did they fail to live up to public expectations somehow?

Keep in mind that just because a company is having a bad moment, that doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. It's a good idea to try to understand why a certain stock's price is falling, but that doesn't mean you should rush to sell.