Is the Market in for Trouble in 2021?

Hall: Keith, what do you say here, buddy?

Keith Speights: I'm going to agree with Danny. I'm going to go with the under. Reversion to the mean kicks into play. I don't think the S&P will be negative this year. I actually think it will turn in a positive performance. I don't think it's going to be nearly as robust of a performance as last year, and may not even be double digits. If I had to guess, I'm going to say high single digits.

Hall: I'm going to take the under here too. I'm sure we're going to see like a 25% gain [laughs].

Speights: We're going to all be wrong, and we'll all be glad we're wrong.

Hall: Exactly. This is the kind of thing where we can be glad we're wrong because I know none of us are investing based on expectations. We're not all selling our best stocks expecting a bad year and then we can buy when they're cheaper. That's not how it works. We all know that's not how it works.