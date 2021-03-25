Is The Mega Backdoor Roth Too Good To Be True?

Other Things to Keep in Mind

401(k) withdrawals are generally subject to something known as the pro rata rule. What this boils down to is that you typically can’t choose to exclusively withdraw pre- or post-tax contributions from your traditional 401(k). You must take out an amount equal to the ratio of your contribution sources.

If you had a traditional 401(k) balance of $100,000, then, and $80,000 of it was from pre-tax contributions and $20,000 was from post-tax, each one of your withdrawals would take out $8 of pre-tax money for every $2 for post-tax money.

That means you can’t exclusively withdraw post-tax contributions if your traditional 401(k) has a mix of both pre- and post-tax contributions. If the latter is true, you’ll have to empty your entire 401(k) balance to move all of your post-tax contributions in the mega backdoor Roth maneuver. This may not be a huge deal because you can easily move your pre-tax contributions to a traditional IRA, but it is something to keep in mind.

If your employer tracks pre-tax and post-tax contribution amounts—as well as their growth—you might be able to get around this and simply withdraw the entirety of your post-tax contributions outright.